DUI checkpoint, patrol nab 5 drivers

Sep. 19—The Bakersfield Police Department on Tuesday released the results of a DUI checkpoint and patrol held Friday, reporting that three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and two on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A total of 230 vehicles were screened in the 9700 block of Meacham Road, in addition to the work of the proactive patrol. One vehicle was impounded at the checkpoint and six more in the field, BPD said.

BPD reminds the public to call 911 if a suspected DUI driver is seen.