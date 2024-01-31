DUI checkpoint planned Friday in Live Oak

Jan. 30—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Friday night in Live Oak.

Set to take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the checkpoint will be located in an area based on the prevalence of impaired driving-related crashes, the sheriff's office said.

"The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road," the sheriff's office said. "Sutter County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal."

Officials said drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.