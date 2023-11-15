DUI checkpoint planned Friday in Marysville

Nov. 14—The Marysville Police Department said it will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city on Friday night.

Set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, officials said the location within Marysville city limits is chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

"The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired," officials said. "During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Marysville Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

Impaired driving can occur as the result of alcohol or drug use, including prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.

"While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal," officials said. "If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license."

The Marysville Police Department said funding for this program was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Grant Fund.