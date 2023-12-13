DUI checkpoint planned for Friday in Yuba City

Dec. 12—The Yuba City Police Department said it will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday night at an undisclosed location in the city.

The location of the checkpoint is determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, the department said. The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by getting impaired drivers off roadways.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Sergeant Bill Williams said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

Along with alcohol, impaired driving can occur after the use of some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.

"While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal," officials said. "Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license."

Funding for the DUI checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.