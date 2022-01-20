DUI checkpoint planned in Marysville on Friday

Jan. 20—The Marysville Police Department announced Wednesday that it will have a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within Marysville city limits on Friday night.

The checkpoint, which will be active from 6 p.m. to midnight, is chosen based on a location's history of DUI crashes and arrests, MPD said in a news release. The department said the primary reason for the checkpoint is to not make arrests, but promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

MPD said officers will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the checkpoint. Besides alcohol, some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs also may interfere with driving, the department said. Even though medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal, MPD said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties along with a suspended license, the release said.

Funding for this checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.