DUI checkpoint planned in York County this month: state police

State police are planning at least one sobriety checkpoint in York County this month, according to a news release.

It could be anytime between now and the end of the month at an undisclosed location, the release states.

State police and municipal police will be involved in the effort.

Sobriety checkpoints are intended to help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by drug and alcohol-related crashes as well as driving under the influence, the release states.

Thanksgiving is one of the top holidays for alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Crash Facts & Statistics report issued by the state Department of Transportation.

In 2022, 381 crashes were alcohol-related during the Thanksgiving holiday, the report states. Fourteen fatalities were recorded.

Tips to avoid impaired driving

PennDOT offers the following tips to avoid impaired driving:

Plan a safe ride home before drinking.

Don't let people drive if they have been drinking.

If hosting a gathering, make sure all guests have a sober ride home.

Call 911 if you see an impaired driver.

Wear a seat belt − it's the best defense against impaired drivers.

