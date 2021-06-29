DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria nets 3 arrests, 6 citations Friday night

Jun. 28—Three drivers were arrested and six were issued citations during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Friday night into Saturday morning, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and one driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving at the checkpoint in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.

Six drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, said Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.

During the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, officers screened 125 vehicles, McGehee said.

Checkpoint are conducted at locations with a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

McGehee said the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to deter people from driving impaired to improve public safety.

He said the Santa Maria Police Department will hold another DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the upcoming months.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.