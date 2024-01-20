DUI checkpoint scheduled Saturday in Marysville

Jan. 19—The Marysville Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday at an undisclosed location in Marysville.

According to the police department, checkpoint locations are determined based on data of crashes related to impaired driving. Their primary purpose is to promote public safety by taking

suspected impaired drivers off the road, officials said.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

Marysville Police want to remind the public that alcohol is not the only cause of impaired driving. Some prescriptions or over-the-counter medications can impact a person's ability to drive. Medical and recreational marijuana are legal in California, but it is still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

First-time DUI offenders face an average fine of $13,500 and a suspended license, officials said.