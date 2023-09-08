DUI checkpoint to be set up in Marysville on Saturday night

Sep. 7—The Marysville Police Department announced Thursday that it will be setting up a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday night at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Officials said checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The checkpoint on Saturday night will be in place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Officials said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," officials said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

Impaired driving can occur not only from alcohol use, but also from some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs.

"While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal," officials said. "Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license."

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.