DUI checkpoint slated in Mercer County

Jan. 10—DUI checkpoint to be conducted in Mercer

A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 from 6 p.m. until midnight, according to the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County along US Route 52, Coal Heritage Road, near the King Tire in Bluewell. Alternate routes of travel will include Route 20 and Warden Avenue.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com