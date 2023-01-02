DUI checkpoint suspect: Running, hiding, throwing drugs, sheriff says

The night before New Year's Eve, police had someone flee a DUI checkpoint — and they gave chase.

According to a sheriff's release, it all happened about 9:30 at Hermitage and Long Meadow Road.

The car, dark in color, was nearing the checkpoint when it made what police claim was an "abrupt" left turn on Old Hermitage and went the other way. When a deputy followed, police claim the driver threw a bag of something white out of the car.

The deputy started a chase. The sheriff's office has been criticized in the past for its high-speed chases that have at times been pursued through busy areas without ending it.

This chase went into the City of Waynesboro and back into Augusta County on Rockfish Road, the police said. The cop lost the suspect, then another deputy joined the chase. The suspect hid their car in a driveway off of RockfishRoad, police said, "then backed the vehicle out of the driveway into the roadway blocking the lane of travel, attempting to go the opposite direction, thus causing the deputy to crash.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Minutes later, the suspect vehicle was sighted in the Grottoes area. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices that were not successful."

Police claim the suspect stopped on East Side near Patterson Mill Road, bailed out of the car and ran while throwing drugs on the ground — more than a pound of meth in total.

The suspect, Brandon M. Anderson, 43 of Staunton was arrested without incident.

Virginia State Police looked into the crash that involved the deputy. They charged Anderson with felonyhit & run, felony assault on an officer and multiple traffic violations.

The ACSO charged Anderson with felony eluding and possession with intent to distribute. Anderson is being held without bond at the jail.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to Augusta Health with minor injuries, treated andreleased.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Running from a DUI checkpoint, suspect leads Va. cops on chase