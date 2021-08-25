DUI checkpoint in Yuba City set for Friday

Aug. 25—The Yuba City Police Department announced that it will have a DUI checkpoint at a central location within Yuba City limits on Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

According to a news release from the department, checkpoint locations are decided upon based on previous DUI crashes and arrests.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," Yuba City Police Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in the release. "We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

At the checkpoint, officers will be looking at whether drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Drivers who are charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the release said.