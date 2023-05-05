DUI checkpoints are coming to Broward streets for Cinco de Mayo. What to know about them

Out driving on Cinco de Mayo Friday night in Broward County?

So will law enforcement officers.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced a DUI saturation and proactive enforcement plan for Friday’s Cinco de Mayo holiday in several jurisdictions throughout the county.

Officers aren’t saying where. It’s strategic.

“BSO urges the public to please drive responsibly,” the department said simply in a news release.

Miami police have not announced plans for a Cinco de Mayo checkpoint. The department held a DUI saturation checkpoint event around Allapattah neighborhoods on April 28.

Broward DUI details

What: The Broward Sheriff’s DUI Task Force and district personnel say it’s setting up sobriety safety operation saturation and proactive enforcement checkpoints event.

Where: Throughout Broward County.

When: The checkpoint runs 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, to 5 a.m. Saturday, May 6, according to BSO.

Reason: “The goal of this operation is to deter impaired drivers who pose an immediate danger to the public,” the agency said in a bulletin.