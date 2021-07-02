DUI checkpoints in Valley this weekend

Jul. 2—SUNBURY — There will be a heavy police presence in the Valley over the July 4 weekend with law enforcement keeping a watchful eye for drunk drivers, a crime which Northumberland County District Attorney said is "absolutely avoidable."

Northumberland County Regional Police Traffic Services (PTS) Project coordinator David Everly, along with Matulewicz, Sheriff Bob Wolfe, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, Patrolman Terry Ketchem, who serves as coordinator for the DUI Enforcement Program and Point Township Patrolman K.J. Herring, all gathered together this week to offer a warning to the public that law enforcement throughout the Valley and state will be looking for drunk drivers this holiday weekend.

"This is a crime that is so avoidable," Matulewicz said. "If you decided to drink, then don't drive."

Hare said Sunbury police will be on the lookout and want everyone to enjoy the holiday but do it responsibly.

"Just don't drink and drive," Hare said. "Call someone for a ride."

Matulewicz said law enforcement will have DUI checkpoints throughout the county this weekend, as well as officers out doing roving DUI checks.

Everly said the reason the group gathers is to remind the public that making the poor decision to drink and drive could be the worst decision they ever made.

"We want people to know that law enforcement will be out watching," he said. "If a person decides to drink, then just turn over the keys to a vehicle and get a ride."