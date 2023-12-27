DUI crackdown continues through New Year’s Day in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local law enforcement has had all eyes on roads and drivers this holiday season to ensure everyone gets home safely.

“We understand that people throw parties, we understand that people are more involved with alcohol because of the times, these joyous times, times for fun and family and gatherings. So, we just want to make sure our community members are safe,” said Asst. PIO for Fresno Police Christopher Clark.

The California Highway Patrol’s Maximum Enforcement, the statewide effort to cut down on driving under the influence, resulted in 909 DUI arrests throughout California from Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. on Christmas.

Now that it’s over, at least until 6:01 p.m. Friday, when CHP’s Maximum Enforcement resumes for the New Year, officers in the cities of Fresno and Clovis are continuing ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaigns.

“We had a DUI checkpoint over this past weekend where there were 9 drivers arrested. That checkpoint was in the area of Clovis and Olive,” said Clark.

“We’re citywide, actively looking out for the impaired driver as we’re traveling through our streets in the city of Clovis,” said Cpl. Mark Bradford with Clovis Police.

Their campaign will last through New Year’s Day.

And while a DUI arrest can land drivers with a minimum of a misdemeanor and up to a $1,000 fine, it’s only the beginning of the financial penalties they could face.

“$300 to $600 to get your car out if you were just towed,” said Cpl. Bradford. “If you’re suspended on that, then we will hold the car for 30 days, and that could be $2,200 to $2,500.”

If someone is injured or killed, the driver could be looking at felony charges.

Law enforcement says with the life-or-death consequences, there is never a need to drink and drive, especially with easily accessible alternatives.

“You can damage someone, you can kill someone, and we can’t bring them back to life once they’re gone. So, it’s something that needs to be thought of prior to going out. Preplan it. There’s many apps, there’s Uber, there’s Lyft,” said Clark.

Officers ask residents that if they see an impaired driver, to always dial 911.

