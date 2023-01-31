DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years

WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman.

Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Lipinski was driving at least three times over the legal threshold for intoxication on April 3, 2021, when his SUV ran a red light at an estimated speed of 90 mph and collided with Zamora's sedan at Jog and Hypoluxo roads in suburban Boynton Beach just before 5 a.m.

Zamora died at the scene. An online obituary listed her age at 49.

According to his PBSO arrest report, a blood draw taken at Delray Medical Center within two hours of the wreck revealed that Lipinski had a blood-alcohol content of .346. The state threshold for intoxication is 0.08.

Later that morning, a PBSO investigator asked a nurse to take another sample from Lipinski for law-enforcement records. It revealed 0.250 grams of ethanol per 100 milliliters of blood.

The blood sample also revealed traces of cocaine, lidocaine, morphine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Lipinski's system, his arrest report said.

Coates sentenced Lipinkski concurrent prison terms of 13 years on the manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges, and one year on each of the remaining charges.

