DUI crash in Polk County kills woman in motorized wheelchair, Sheriff’s Office says

A Plant City man was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter for hitting a woman riding a motorized wheelchair on Christmas Eve, the Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m., Leslie Stone, 40, was heading east on West Pipkin Road when Howard Bennett, 67, struck her in his 2019 Mazda.

When deputies responded to the scene they said Bennett was observed stumbling and slurring his speech. His eyes were bloodshot and he used a patrol car to keep steady, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett agreed to provide two breath samples that showed his blood-alcohol levels were nearly .16 — about double the legal limit for Florida drivers.

In a provided statement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd advised residents to celebrate the holidays responsibly.

“Our prayers are with Ms. Stone’s family,” he said. “To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season. We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did.”

Bennett was was booked into Polk County Jail and faces charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI .15 or higher with property damage and DUI with property damage.

