DUI Dog Trainer Crashes: PD + Latest COVID-19 Updates: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
CT COVID Hospitalizations Plunge As Infection Rate Holds Steady, Town-By-Town Updates
The state Department of Public Health has reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 1,192.>>>Read More.
Dog Trainer Gets DUI After Crash; Had 3 Dogs In Car: PD
The dogs were not injured and were later reunited with their owners, according to police.>>>Read More.
Local Residents Endorse Ice Cream Dream
Local entrepreneur taking preliminary steps to create an ice cream shop in vacant storefront.>>>Read More.
With Boy Scout Camp For Sale, Politicians, Activists Rally To Save It
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll try to get federal funding for the camp, which owner Boy Scouts of America plans to sell.>>>Read more.
Settlement Would Expand Magnet School Offerings
Funding designed to ensure equal opportunity for students would expand existing magnet schools' programming and open new schools.>>>Read More.
Caretaker Accused Of Stealing $30K From Elderly Woman
A home health aide is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from an 85-year-old woman.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Small Earthquake Reported In CT: Did You Feel It?: U.S. Geological Survey
School-By-School Breakdown: COVID-19 School Cases Decline In CT
