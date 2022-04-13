DUI, domestic violence among weekend charges

Apr. 13—Probation violations, failure to appear and drug charges remain consistent among weekend jail bookings in the area. Multiple charges of DUI, domestic violence and theft also appeared among the charges this weekend.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Amanda Taylor, 36, was booked Friday as a fugitive.

—Charles E. Burns, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

—Donald A. McKinney, 56, of Ashland, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Kyler T. Smith, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Ted A. Mills, 47, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

Big Sandy Regional

—Matthew S. Daniels, 31, of Tomahawk, was booked Saturday on failure to appear and a probation violation.

—Billy R. Green, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

—Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on receiving stolen property under $10,000 and failure to appear.

—Megan Howard, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on suspended or revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.

—Joseph McCoy, 24, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on two counts of engaging in organized crime and a single count of failure to appear.

—Angela Wright, 47, of Falcon, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.

—Joseph D. Perkins, 34, of Falcon, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

—Johnny Vaughn, 47, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on resisting arrest, menacing and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Carter County

—Caitlin R. Fraley, 33, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

—Austin Childers, 25, of Grayson, was booked Friday on two counts of driving without license/negligence in accident and single counts of DUI aggravated circumstance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

—James Costigan, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Anthony Shants, 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.

—Bambi L. Waugh, 50, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Joshua J. Lambert, 34, of St Albans, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.

—Heywood Smith, 40, of Dunbar, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.

—Kevin Gose, 58, of Stoutsville, Ohio, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear and single counts of operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

—James Hall, 39, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on a parole violation warrant.

—Ester E. Stamper, 51, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.

—William A. Church, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear and single counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, a parole violation warrant, failure to or improper signal, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.

Greenup County

—Travis J. Stevens, II, 40, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

—John P. Jones, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and failure to appear.

—Michael B. Anderson, 32, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, Sr., 55, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.

—Stephen C. Rister, 32, of South Shore, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and fourth or greater DUI-aggravated circumstances.

—Jonathan T Hughes, 36, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

—Cory J. Frasher, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Rowan County

—Blake Thornberry, 20, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

—Danielle Spears, 35, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on flagrant non-support.

—Eric Dehart, 41, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree criminal trespassing.

—Joshua J. Lehman, 45, of Shadyside, Ohio, was booked Saturday as a fugitive.

—Daniel R. Austin, 33, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.

—Eric Beamon, 48, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on operating on suspended or revoked license, improper start from parked position and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

—Rochelle Skaggs, 34, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.

