DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.

“I put my car in gear, started going after him and I heard a crash come around the corner and see nothing but sparks,” an officer said.

Hernandez took out some trees and a pole and nearly crashed into someone else before crashing his own car. Police said Hernandez tried to run away but fell down in a state of shock.

Video shows officers chasing him down and putting handcuffs on him. Police found an open container of alcohol inside Hernandez’s car.

Hernandez was charged with DUI, reckless driving and hit and run charges, among others. Police said there was a second person in the car but he took off on foot before he was arrested as well.

Last October, Duluth police reported a 54% increase in DUI arrests for the year.



