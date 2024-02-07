DUI driver collides into multiple cars in Sanger, PD says

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly admitted to driving under the influence after he collided with multiple cars Tuesday evening, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Police say around 8:20 p.m. they responded to the area of Annadale and Faller Avenues for a collision.

Detectives report a Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Faller Avenue towards Annadale Avenue at about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. At some point, the driver collided with multiple parked vehicles— totaling an escalade and damaging four other cars.

Responding officers say the driver admitted to being under the influence as soon as they arrived. No injuries or damages to the nearby residences were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.