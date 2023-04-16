DUI, driver's license checkpoint turns up more than those issues

Apr. 15—A DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday night in central Bakersfield turned up an unregistered firearm and a driver with a felony warrant along with the usual DUI suspects.

Bakersfield Police said 1,120 vehicles were screened between 6 p.m. and midnight in the 1800 block of Oak Street. While three drivers were detained to determine their sobriety, one was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, BPD reported in a news release.

Four drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Three drivers were cited for using a suspended license. That led to the seizure of eight vehicles, seven of which were impounded with one released to a licensed driver.