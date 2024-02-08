DUI enforcement out in King and Pierce counties after Super Bowl, fines will cost at least $10K

Once again Target Zero Task Forces will hit the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. If you are caught you can expect to pay at least $10,000 in fines.

Last year on Super Bowl weekend at least 37 people were arrested for DUI in King and Pierce counties.

“If your watch party involves alcohol or cannabis, make sure you have a game plan for a sober ride home before you leave your house,” said Sara Wood, Target Zero Manager, King County.

Emphasis patrols will be taking place across King and Pierce counties Feb. 9 through Feb 11.

Target Zero is encouraging other motorists to call 911 and report a driver they believe is impaired. And to look out for others at Super Bowl gatherings. “…don’t hesitate to speak up and stop someone else from getting behind the wheel if they are impaired. We’re all in this together,” said Wood

In addition to impaired drivers, officers will also be targeting speeders.