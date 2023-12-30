DUI enforcement ramps up for New Year's Eve. Here's what to know and how to get a free ride home

Seven Coloradans were killed in traffic accidents around New Year's Eve in 2022 — that's the highest reported number of New Year's Eve period traffic deaths in six years, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies throughout the state are increasing patrol efforts to prevent impaired driving this New Year's Eve weekend until Jan. 3.

“Although most Coloradans never drink and drive, it only takes a handful of selfish people to devastate a family or community," Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. "Last year, 168 DUI arrests were made during the New Year’s Eve Weekend enforcement period."

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department told the Chieftain that Pueblo "for sure" sees a higher incidence of impaired driving around New Year's Eve and said the department will be "focused on impaired drivers" this weekend.

McDivitt Law Firm continues free ride program in Pueblo

McDivitt Law Firm, 409 N Grand Ave., Suite D, will sponsor the Safe Ride Home Program this New Year's Eve.

The Safe Ride Home Program, which began in 2007, covers the cost of cab rides for those who need a safe ride to their residence after a night of drinking. Free rides will be offered between 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, and 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Pueblo and Pueblo West residents can call City Cab at 719-543-2525 and tell drivers "It's on McDivitt" upon entering the cab to get the free ride, according to a McDivitt Law Firm news release. In Colorado Springs, services are offered by calling Yellow Cab at 719-766-4567.

Rides will only be offered from a drinking establishment to a residence, not to other drinking establishments. Attempts will be made to offer everyone who calls a ride, but rides are not guaranteed. More information can be found at mcdivittlaw.com/about/mmad/free-rides-home/.

CDOT gives tips for NYE party hosts

For those looking to host a New Year's party this weekend, CDOT advises hosts to collect guests' car keys when they arrive. Hosts should also ensure that guests have a ride home from a sober driver.

If an immediate sober ride home is unavailable, hosts may call a guest's friend, call a family member, or even offer the guest a place to stay the night. Alcohol should stop being served at least two hours prior to the party's end. Non-alcoholic beverages and food also should be available during the party.

"Be persistent if a guest is intoxicated and planning to drive home," CDOT stated in a news release. "Explain that you care about their safety and cannot let them get behind the wheel... Remember, as a host, you could be held liable if a guest you serve alcohol to gets in a crash."

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How to get a free ride home in Pueblo on New Year's Eve