DUI patrols lands two in jail as VPD continues to search out drunken drivers

For the second time since Thanksgiving, police added extra patrols to the streets looking for drunken drivers.

Police officers on Friday night and into Saturday morning stopped 56 drivers in Visalia. After four field-sobriety tests, two drivers were arrested. Agent Nathan Henry added that 45 traffic tickets were handed out — three more drivers were cited for driving without a license.

Visalia Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe, Henry said.

“Driving under the influence is inexcusable and avoidable, especially with all the ride-sharing options available,” Henry said. “If you’re going to be out drinking, plan ahead and get a ride to your destination so there’s no temptation to get your vehicle home.”

Henry added that, while medical and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Tulare County has one of the highest recidivism rates in the state. Judges and attorneys have said the DUI programs don't work. Their hands, though, are tied by what's offered locally.

In comparison, the state of Florida requires DUI counselors to have bachelor's degrees in human services, social work, or a related field. The DUI recidivism rate in Florida is 12.4 percent. In California, it's 27 percent and as high as 33 percent in some counties. Second offenders are 44 percent more likely to reoffend.

Visalia Police Department will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the rest of the year.

Funding for this DUI Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Plan ahead

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: DUI patrols lands two in jail as VPD continues to search out drunken drivers