DUI pursuit in Tacoma ends with driver falling into sticker bushes

A pursuit of a suspected DUI driver in Tacoma ended with the driver falling down a hillside and into sticker bushes on Feb. 27, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and recently released bodycam video.

On Feb. 27, a Pierce County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck that was spotted swerving in the area of C Street South and Military Road South near Spanaway and Parkland.

While the driver refused to pull over, he hit a curb while turning onto Military Road South.

The pursuit continued west onto Spanaway Loop Road South, and then north towards Tacoma.

While speeds were never above 60 mph, when the truck approached 72nd Street South and South Hosmer Street, a deputy put out spike strips.

After the truck hit the strips, a deputy used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

The driver then jumped out of the truck and ran off down a hillside covered in sticker bushes. Once he was surrounded by deputies, he gave up.

The truck had been reported stolen and the man was booked into jail on charges of DUI, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.