DUI suspect accused of ingesting heroin in the jail

Nov. 18—A Cumberland County man under arrest by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia now faces new charges after he allegedly tried to ingest heroin in the county jail.

Kenneth Harrison Payne, 40, 628 Clear Creek Rd., now faces charges of simple possession of heroin, introducing contraband into a penal institution and tampering with evidence.

Payne was arrested by THP Saturday evening close to midnight on the two state charges and was escorted to a phone in the intake section of the jail to make a phone call, according to Corrections Officer Axl Arroyo's report.

While being escorted by to a common area in the jail, Arroyo wrote that Payne became sick and during that episode, vomited a small, clear plastic bag with a substance identified as heroin onto the floor.

Arroyo wrote that Payne grabbed the bag and stuffed it in a cup an declined to surrender the cup until it was taken by force.

Sgt. Dustin Jackson was summoned to the Justice Center and during questioning, Payne told him the small package held less than a gram of heroin. This interrogation led to the new charges.

Payne was placed under watch that evening as a precaution because of the drug ingestion but no further incident was reported.

Bond was set at $3,000 on the new charges and a court date of Nov. 29 was set.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com