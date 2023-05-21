DUI suspect arrested after crash seriously injures 5 people in Phoenix

Police lights flash in the darkness.

Three girls and two women are in the hospital after a crash with a driver accused of being under the influence on Friday night.

The suspect was facing DUI and aggravated assault charges, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two girls ages 6 and 16 and two women ages 21 and 24 who were in the same car had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Phoenix police confirmed a third juvenile was in the same car and was hospitalized. However, police declined to provide further information.

As of Saturday, all five victims were in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as 30-year-old Benjamin Felipe Liano, ran away from the scene after the crash, police said. Officers later found him and arrested him.

Police said early information suggested Liano was going east on Indian School Road and crashed into the car with the five victims, which was going north on an Interstate 17 frontage road. Details about how the crash happened were being investigated, police said.

Police believe Liano was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into jail under multiple charges, including DUI and aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 people injured in crash with drunken driver, Phoenix police say