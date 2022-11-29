DUI suspect arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 99 in Sacramento, CHP says

A DUI suspect was arrested Friday in Sacramento’s Natomas Crossing area after driving the wrong way on Highway 99 and Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers responded early Friday morning to multiple calls reporting a wrong-way driver, heading southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 99 near West Elverta Road, the CHP Valley Division’s Air Operations unit said in a social media post.

Patrol vehicles, aided by a helicopter, stopped the vehicle on I-5 near Arena Boulevard, according to the CHP’s post. No collisions were reported.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was arrested on numerous charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.