DUI suspect arrested and stolen car recovered in Seattle

A man was arrested in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle Tuesday on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding and driving under the influence.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a car with a stolen license plate stopped at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

When the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The driver then collided with the United States Postal Service truck at the intersection of 20th Avenue and East Yesler Way, then hit a light post.

The USPS driver was not injured.

The DUI suspect then ran from the scene, but officers found the 44-year-old man nearby.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.