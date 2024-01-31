DUI suspect barrels through fence, goes airborne on downtown road, Davis police say

The Davis Police Department arrested a man this month on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers said they saw his vehicle drive through a stop sign, collide with a parked car and break through a wrought iron fence before becoming airborne over a busy downtown street.

Officers, while watching for traffic violations in downtown Davis on the night of Jan. 7, watched as a 28-year-old San Dimas man driving a Nissan SUV south on F Street, towards 1st Street at a “high rate of speed,” in the intersection, according to a social media post by the agency.

The man is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign, located in the intersection of First and F streets and barrel into a parking lot where officers observed him, police said. Officers said they saw his vehicle collide with a parked car and destroy a fence separating the small parking lot from railroad tracks.

The man’s Nissan then flew over a stop and landed wheel down on Richards Boulevard, police said.

“Miraculously, neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt but the results could have been deadly had it been busier downtown,” police said.

The suspect is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, police said. He hasn’t yet been charged and a decision will not yet be made for “several weeks,” wrote Wendy Wilcox, a spokeswoman with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, in an email.