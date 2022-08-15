DUI suspect captured on video running a red light before fatal crash, SC cops say

A 55-year-old woman was killed after a man ran a red light near a South Carolina outlet mall, officials said.

Now, the person accused of blowing through the intersection over the weekend is charged with driving under the influence, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers in an incident report didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Aaron Portner, 28.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to Tanger Outlet Boulevard, which is home to the Tanger Outlets Charleston shopping center. At the scene of the crash, an officer said Portner had watery eyes and trouble balancing.

“He also had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person once he started speaking and he had slurred speech as well,” police wrote in their report.

During an investigation, police reported finding video from a nearby Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant. It showed Portner “running a red light prior to impact with the victim’s vehicle,” officials said.

The other driver — the 55-year-old woman — was rushed to a Charleston-area hospital in serious condition. She later died from crash-related injuries, according to police.

Portner is accused of having difficulty keeping his balance and following instructions during sobriety tests. He “refused medical treatment” and was taken to the Charleston County jail, officers said.

The North Charleston resident was charged with “felony DUI involving a death” and given a $100,000 bond, records show. He posted bond and was released from jail.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Aug. 15.

