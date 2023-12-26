A driver suspected of running a red light while drunk and killing a 59-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was charged Tuesday with murder.

Tyson Michael Rodriguez, 38, was set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He had earlier been booked on suspicion of the less serious crime of gross vehicular manslaughter, but the Riverside County District Attorney's Office decided to file the murder charge.

Officers responded at 11:43 p.m. Dec. 20 to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the area of Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Rodriguez was driving a Kia Sorrento northbound on Palm Drive while the second man, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Hacienda Avenue, according to police. Rodriguez allegedly drove through the red light and broadsided the Focus.

“The driver of the Focus was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police wrote in a statement. “Alcohol does appear to be a factor in this collision.”

Rodriguez, who is from Arcata in far northern California, was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: DUI suspect charged with murder in fatal Desert Hot Springs crash