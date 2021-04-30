DUI suspect claims he was a traveler, not a driver

Apr. 29—GROVE CITY — A Grove City man allegedly tried to get out of a traffic stop by showing police a "Freedom from Government" card.

Terrance Bradley Swanberg, 42, was charged on March 1 by Grove City police with driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Polilce were patrolling the area of Monroe and East Pine streets around 4:30 p.m. March 1 when they saw a vehicle driven by Swanberg; they knew that his license had been suspended for DUI-related charges, according to court documents.

The vehicle was pulled over, and police explained why he had been stopped. Swanberg rolled his window down about 2 inches and spoke so softly that he was difficult to understand.

His eyes were glassy and his speech was mumbled, and he appeared to be impaired and out of sorts, police said.

Swanberg slid a card out the window; it was labeled as a "Freedom from Government" card stating that the cardholder is considered a traveler, not a driver.

Swanberg told police that the patrolman had no right to request any forms of identification.

Mercer County 911 advised police that there was a warrant out for Swanberg's arrest.

He got out of the vehicle after refusing to comply for several minutes.

Swanberg performed standardized field sobriety tests after which he was arrested for DUI charges.

Charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing March 24 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.

Swanberg's common pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 25 with Judge Tedd C. Nesbit.

He is free on bond.