DUI suspect kills two in wreck on Lancaster road, police say. Children hospitalized.

Two men died and two children were hospitalized when an intoxicated driver went through a red light and hit the victims’ car on a Lancaster road, police said Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the negligence and carelessness of one driver,” Lancaster Interim Police Chief Phillip Hall said in a news release. “Any time a drunk driver gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy.”

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released on Saturday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Lancaster resident Quinton Lamar Harris on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and child endangerment.

The crash was the first in many years involving DUI-related fatalities in Lancaster, police said.

Harris hit the other car just before 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Woodland and Meeting streets, according to police.

The suspect was driving a silver GMC Acadia with two children in the backseat, police said.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital, and their conditions were unknown on Saturday, according to police.

Harris was treated at MUSC Health Lancaster Medial Center and released into police custody.

Police urged anyone with information about the wreck to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.

This is a developing story.