DUI suspect parked car between railroad tracks, then walked on them, Rocklin PD says

An alleged drunk driver was arrested in Rocklin after parking her car between train tracks, exiting her vehicle and walking on the tracks, police said.

Officers responded late Thursday night to the railroad crossing on Rocklin Road, the Rocklin Police Department said in a social media post Friday morning, where they located a vehicle “parked between the railroad tracks with its driver walking on the tracks.”

Police initiated a field sobriety test and arrested the driver, a woman, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Her blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

Law enforcement contacted Union Pacific, which stopped its trains in the area as police investigated.

A photo posted by Rocklin police showed a white sedan parked between the westbound and eastbound railroad tracks, with its lights on.

The driver was not injured, authorities said. Her identity was not released.