DUI suspect runs stop sign, kills 49-year-old man on a scooter, Texas police say

A 35-year-old man failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a scooter crossing the Texas intersection, police say.

The man on the scooter was killed, and the driver has since been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a news release from the Galveston Police Department.

Galveston police officers were called to the crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

A preliminary investigation found John David Bell was riding a blue scooter as he traveled west. Bell stopped at a stop sign, where a Chevy Silverado traveling south was also stopped at the intersection.

As Bell headed into the intersection, police say a Nissan Altima traveling north ran the stop sign and hit his scooter.

“As a result of the impact, the male driver of the scooter was ejected from the scooter and landed on the windshield of the Silverado,” according to the news release.

Bell and the 88-year-old pickup truck driver were taken to a hospital for treatment. Bell, of Galveston, died of his injuries.

Yordany Ferrer, of Houston, was arrested and charged after police accused him of driving the Altima while intoxicated.

The truck driver’s injuries are not life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

