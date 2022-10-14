When a DUI suspect spit out a mouthful of french fries, a Macon cop caught wind of booze

A Middle Georgia man was allegedly intoxicated when a raced past a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at 84 miles an hour at 2 o’clock one morning last month.

The man, 47, was first spotted in a 45-mph zone on Mercer University Drive near Macon Mall.

The deputy pulled the guy over and noticed that he had a “mouthful of french fries, heavily slurred speech, droopy eyelids” and watery eyes, an arrest warrant noted. “When asked to spit the fries out, he did so and the odor of an alcoholic beverage … (grew) stronger.”

The man, 47, of Macon, “admitted to consuming a couple of beers and having two Hennessy and Cokes,” the report said.

He refused to perform sobriety tests and was arrested on DUI and other charges.

Upon searching the man’s car, the deputy found an empty Bud Light bottle on the floor along with a baggie of suspected marijuana.

Dispatches: In early September, according to a warrant accusing him of shoplifting, a Macon man went into the Dollar General on Pierce Avenue and crammed into his pants items that included Dove body wash, Old Spice body spray and three packs of StarKist Tuna. . . . A 40-year-old Macon man was jailed Sept. 9 for an incident that allegedly happened in April. The man was said to have hit his 4-year-old son in the chest. “The accused,” according to an arrest warrant, “punched his son because his son told the (child’s) mother that the accused was seeing another woman.”