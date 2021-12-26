DUI suspect tells Georgia cops to leave him be, claims he’s kin to rapper Young Dolph

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy followed a suspected drunken driver into Monroe County one night in late November.

The driver was at the wheel of a black 2021 Infiniti QX80.

The deputy pulled the car over along Interstate 75 north of Macon and a Monroe sheriff’s deputy stopped to help.

The Monroe deputy wrote in a report that there was a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from inside the car. The car was also heavily damaged with parts hanging off it.

The driver, 38, was from Mississippi.

An incident report of the Nov. 28 encounter described the driver as belligerent. The report mentioned that he refused to step out of the car, “stating he was calling his lawyer and that he was kin to rapper Young Dolph.”

The rap star had been shot to death in Memphis 11 days prior. The report didn’t mention whether the driver’s claim was true, but it said the driver told the deputies that he had recently been injured and shot by the police in Cobb County and that he had also just been “in a mental institute (sic).”

Other deputies arrived and they helped escort the handcuffed driver to a patrol car. He was jailed on DUI and other charges. Deputies noted that in his car they found “an almost empty bottle” of D’Usse cognac.

Dispatches: A 27-year-old South Carolina man in a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was yelling and honking his horn outside a house on Rivermist Road in eastern Monroe County the night of Oct. 19. A sheriff’s report described him as “agitated.” A woman at a nearby house said the man was her boyfriend and that she had invited him there before later telling him “she did not wish for him to come,” the report said. Undeterred, the man rang her doorbell and then returned to his car where he began yelling and honking some more. It turned out he was wanted in Bibb County for failing to appear in court and he was arrested. . . . Monroe deputies chased a Riverdale man in a BMW into the parking lot at the Forsyth Walmart on Oct. 21. The man, 41, was caught after sprinting into some woods. He said he ran because he was “scared,” a report noted. Inside his car, the deputies found a marijuana cigar and “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, which the man said he was delivering to the feds in Dublin. When the deputies called federal officers, the feds said, “No, he’s not working for us.” The man was jailed on meth-trafficking charges.