DUI suspect wakes up at wheel of SUV, drives off with Lexington firefighter inside

A man from Lexington has been charged with DUI and first-degree wanton endangerment after allegedly waking up inside his vehicle and taking off with a firefighter inside who was trying to render aid, according to court records.

Jorge Zuniga, 24, was found slumped over the steering wheel of a Jeep at a White Castle on New Circle Road early Sunday morning, according to court documents. First responders were called to the scene. The Lexington Fire Department arrived first and began rendering aid.

While firefighters helped Zuniga, he woke up and started his vehicle with a firefighter still inside, according to court records. Zuniga allegedly put the vehicle into gear and took off with the firefighter still partially inside.

The firefighter was able to stop the vehicle, per court documents.

Zuniga was later asked to perform field sobriety tests, which he refused, according to court records. He was sent to the Fayette County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, per jail records.