DUI suspect weaving down country road at 20 mph tells cop he’s ‘not that impaired’

A man at the wheel of a Chevy Suburban was weaving at “a slow speed” down Indian Springs Road near Forsyth in the wee hours of July 16, cops there said.

A Monroe County sheriff’s report of the 2:30 a.m. episode mentioned that the driver, 36, was clocked at between 20 and 27 mph as he meandered along.

As the SUV wheeled near a Circle K gas mart, a sheriff’s deputy pulled it over. The deputy soon caught wind of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

The driver said he’d had a beer about an hour earlier and he asked the deputy to escort him home. The driver insisted he was “not that impaired.”

But he flunked a sobriety test. Then he reportedly asked the deputy “to work something out” with him and to “take him home.”

The deputy took him to jail, where his blood-alcohol level was measured at .113, well over the legal limit to drive.

Dispatches: A 29-year-old Bibb County man was jailed Aug. 1 after he allegedly stole items from two stores on Houston Avenue in south Macon. According to an arrest warrant, the man “did appropriate” a T-shirt and a pair of shorts from a Family Dollar and then at a nearby convenience store, after refusing to pay, “did consume” a Colt 45 beer, a bottle of wine and an ice cream. . . . A 72-year-old woman who lives near Juliette called the law on July 26 to report that her intoxicated son was cussing at her and that “he always gets like this when he is drunk.” After a sheriff’s deputy arrived, the son, 41, agreed to go to his room and sleep it off. An hour or so later, the deputy was called back to the house. The son was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct because more commotion ensued when the mother, according to an incident report, took away her son’s alcohol.