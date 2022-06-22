DUI suspected, 2 injured when car crashes into Whatcom County home Wednesday

Two Lynden residents were injured in their home when a car, driven by a suspected impaired driver, crashed into their home Wednesday morning.

The Lynden Police Department booked Michael Anthony Martin, 29, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Lynden Police and Fire crews responded to a report at approximately 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, that a vehicle crashed into an occupied home in the 100 block of B.C. Avenue in Lynden, according to a release from Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor.

While fire crews began examining the two occupants of the house, police investigated the cause of the crash. That investigation led to Martin’s arrest, according to the release.

The two residents were taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham for further examination and treatment of their injuries, the release states.