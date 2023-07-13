DUI suspected, driver arrested after two pedestrians killed on Elkhorn Blvd., CHP says

A man and woman were killed Tuesday night after a vehicle jumped a Foothill Farms sidewalk and ran into pedestrians.

The 20-year-old woman behind the wheel was under the influence at the time of the crash, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said in a news release.

According to officers, the pedestrians were walking on the south sidewalk of Elkhorn Boulevard near Hillsdale Boulevard when a 2003 Honda Civic driving east “made an unsafe turning movement to the right, traveled up onto the sidewalk and collided” with the victims just before 8:30 p.m.

Both victims were pronounced dead by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District paramedics. Their identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after family has been notified.

The North Highlands driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries before being taken into custody by CHP officers on suspicion of driving under the influence. One occupant in the Civic, an 18-year-old man, was injured; a 20-year-old riding in the car was not injured, the CHP said.

The driver remains in Sacramento County Main Jail custody in lieu of $500,000 bail and faces DUI charges and two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter. She’ll be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday.