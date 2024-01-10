DUI: Woman tells police she had no recollection about ramming into Jaguars facility

A sign illuminates the Miller Electric Center practice facility at EverBank Stadium after its opening last summer at the Jacksonville Jaguars practice facility. A woman crashed through a pair of gates and into front glass doors Monday.

A local woman charged with multiple offenses told police she had no recollection how she ended up crashing through two iron gates and into the glass doors of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new practice facility Monday night, according to her arrest documents.

The Times-Union is not naming the 32-year-old woman because no one was harmed, but she was charged with driving under the influence, five counts of DUI with property damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement or security officer, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.

Coming a night after the Jaguars' season-ending loss that knocked them out of the playoffs, there was some initial speculation it could somehow be related. The arrest documents give no indication that's the case though.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. at the Miller Electric Center near EverBank Stadium.

She first crashed her Hyundai Veracruz through a gated area, then a security guard in a lobby saw the vehicle’s headlights turn on and she proceeded to drive into the front doors, according to an arrest report.

“The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated into the doors two more times,” the report states.”

A responding officer drove behind her and blocked the vehicle in. When the officer ordered her to get out of her vehicle, its reverse lights came on and she rammed the patrol car, the report said. The officer got back in and drove forward to push her vehicle further into the glass doors. When she got out, she attempted to run but was tackled and handcuffed.

When asked how she ended up there, she said she had no recollection, according to the report. The arresting officer noted her eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy, and she appeared to be forcing her eyes to be wide open. Her speech also was low, mumbled and incoherent.

Asked about the crash again, she said she was trying to get in to go to school. She said she left her house in the Orange Park area and just started driving, according to the report.

"Throughout the conversation, she made statements that were unrelated to the crash or simply did not make sense at all," the report said.

Several statements are redacted and the report did not list a blood-alcohol level. Court records show no criminal history or even a traffic citation in Duval or Clay counties for the woman, although she previously lived in Venice in Sarasota County. She remained in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $45,527 bail, jail records showed.

The Jaguars issued the following statement about the incident:

“The Miller Electric Center was damaged last night in what we understand to be an isolated incident, and, thankfully, none of our staff or security were in that portion of the building. We are currently gathering information. We are mindful that there is an ongoing investigation and will have no further comment."

Times-Union sports writer Demetrius Harvey contributed to this article.

