🌱 DUII Prison Sentence + Free Tax Filing + Gun Shop Protection

We also provide you information on how most Idahoans can file taxes for free and offer you this week's pets looking for new homes. The city is cutting back on use of pesticides and if the city enters lockdown again due to COVID-19, new legislation would declare gun shops essential.

Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 28.

A Nampa man is heading to prison for at least five years for his part in a crash resulting in the serious injury of a child according to staff of KTVB-TV. Daniel E. Dutre, 39, received a 15-year sentence for his actions in an Aug. 2021 incident in which he was was going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone and had a blood alcohol content of almost twice the legal limit. Dutre's truck hit a vehicle carrying four juveniles, leaving one of the children seriously injured. (KTVB) We all are well aware tax season is upon us. If you make less than $73,000 a year, you are more than likely eligible to file e-file taxes for free according to the Idaho Capital Sun's Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Idaho Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said that out of more than 900,000 returns processed by the commission las year, nearly 625,000 could have been filed for free using e-file. (idahocapitalsun) What could be more heart warming for the upcoming Valentine's Day than a new pooch or kitty? Check out the latest dogs, cats, and pets available in the Boise area on Boise Patch. (Boise Patch) As your child rolls around in the grass or you bust through the bushes looking for your frisbee at Ann Morrison Park, you can take notice the City of Boise is using less pesticides according to a story by BoiseDev senior reporter Margaret Carmel. Due to success from a pilot project started in 2020, the city is forging ahead with less spraying for its open spaces. (BoiseDev) Legislation to enhance protections for gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho is heading to the full Senate. In an Associated Press story carried by CBS2, the new bill would prohibit the closing of gun-related businesses during an emergency. (idahonews)

For many of us, listening is simply something we do on autopilot. We hear just enough of what others say to get our work done, maintain friendships, and be polite with our neighbors. In this enlightening webinar, author Ximena Vengoechea reveals tips and tricks for being a more effective listener, including cultivating a listening mindset, identifying unmet needs in conversation, and how our default listening mode can get in the way of connecting with others. The event is sponsored by the Boise State University Recreation Center. (10 am)

Zoo admission is only $2 every Tuesday in February! (10 am)

The Boise City Council will meet Tuesday evening. (6 pm)

The Zoning Code Rewrite is the City of Boise’s effort to review and update Boise’s Zoning Code, to ensure the future design and development of our city enables more walkable, dynamic spaces for everyone. This meeting is tailored towards the Central Bench Neighborhood Planning Area and we will talk specifically about how this area could change in the Zoning Code Rewrite. (5 pm)

About 1 billion pounds of conventional pesticides are used each year in the United States to control weeds, insects, and other pests.

Boise Rock School: "Phase 1 of the building project is coming along swimmingly. Definitely much more expensive and logistically challenging than we ever imagined. We should have occupancy on our permanent home first week of March." (Instagram)

Idaho Humane Society: "We are gearing up for kitten season so if your company would like to hold a supply drive, we can provide guidance! Thank you all for your support." (Facebook)

Radio Boise: "Here are the Top 10 Most-Played from the week past. Check ‘em out!" (Instagram)

BOISE FARMERS MARKET: "You can still find fresh, local meat and produce with the help of our Local Food Locator. @purplesagefarms offers grass-fed lamb, as well as greens, herbs, and dried peppers to help spice up your winter dishes." (Instagram)

Boise Parks and Recreation: "The next class in our virtual tree care series is all about how to properly prune fruit trees. Knowing how and when to prune for fruit is much different than pruning an ornamental tree." (Facebook)

