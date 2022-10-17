Dujontez Owens becomes second man arrested in Topeka gunshot death of Keith K. Gaylord Jr.

Topeka police announced Monday they had made a second arrest in connection with the Sept. 30 shooting death of 23-year-old Keith K. Gaylord Jr., of Topeka.

Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was booked at 5:20 p.m. Friday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond Monday afternoon on an outstanding warrant charging him with a parole violation, according to jail records.

Owens also was being held in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and the criminal possession of a weapon linked to the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord, said Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

Charges hadn't been filed against Owens in that case.

Owens had been on parole since June after serving prison time for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and for the criminal possession of a weapon, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Tyzale James Banks-Hall was wounded but survived

Topeka police were called shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 30 to a report of a shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments, 1621 S.W. 37th Terrace, where they found Gaylord, who was deceased, and one person with injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening, said Gretchen Spiker, communications director for Topeka's city government.

Wounded was Tyzale James Banks-Hall, who survived, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office in early October charged Bruce Joe Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence, with premeditated and intentional first-degree murder and aggravated battery linked to the death of Gaylord and the wounding of Banks-Hall.

Holloway is scheduled to appear at a Dec. 29 preliminary hearing in the case.

