Duke basketball keeps Virginia Tech at bay. 3 takeaways from the Blue Devils’ 77-67 win

In a gym where they’ve experienced plenty of pain recently, the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils singed the nets early in the second half to solve Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

The Blue Devils hit 10 of their first 13 shots after halftime to rebuild a double-digit lead and defeat Virginia Tech, 77-67, in ACC basketball on Monday night.

Entering the night, Duke (16-4, 7-2 ACC) had lost five of its previous six games at Virginia Tech. It reversed that trend with hot 3-point shooting — especially over the first 10 minutes after halftime

Having built an 11-point first half lead, Duke saw Virginia Tech trail 35-29 at intermission. But while making 10 of their first shot field goal attempts after halftime, the Blue Devils hit 4 of 5 of their 3-pointers. Jeremy Roach had two of them while Jared McCain and Tyrese Proctor each hit one.

Ryan Young’s slam dunk with 9:55 left in the game pushed Duke’s lead to 61-51.

Roach led Duke with 16 points, while Filipowski scored 14, Proctor scored 12 and Young 10 points.

Duke shot 55.4% while making 9 of 17 3-pointers (52.9%). The Blue Devils won despite committing 14 turnovers, which ties for their season-worst performance.

Virginia Tech struggled from behind the 3-point line, hitting just 6 of 22 attempts. Sean Pedulla scored 12 points but missed all six of his 3-point attempts. The Hokies shot 44.8% overall.

Three takeaways from the game:

Roach the reserve

For the second game in a row, Roach was out of the starting lineup. That’s after he started the final 16 games of last season and the first 16 of this season.

But after struggling in Saturday’s 72-71 win over Clemson, when he hit only 1 of 8 shots and scored five points, Roach was more comfortable at Virginia Tech. He made four of his five 3-pointers and 5 of 11 shots overall.

Duke’s improved rebounding

The Blue Devils entered Monday night’s game having been out-rebounded in five of their previous seven games. They’d gone 6-1 in those contests but it was certainly a teachable point for Duke’s coaching staff. Scheyer said last week defense and rebounding performances would determine which players got the most minutes.

At Virginia Tech, Duke got solid rebounding all over the court to win the rebounding battle, 38-20. Six of the eight players Scheyer used grabbed at least one rebound. Duke’s shortest starter, the 6-3 McCain, grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds while its tallest starter, the 7-foot Filipowski, finished with eight.

The Hokies didn’t collect their first offensive rebound until the 15:49 mark of the second half and that was only because their missed shot bounced off two Duke players’ hands and out of bounds.

Duke’s late first half slump. Again.

For the third game in a row, Duke built a double-digit, first-half lead. For the third game in a row, the Blue Devils stumbled through the final minutes before halftime to let their opponent back in the game.

Virginia Tech, suffering through a stretch where it made just 3 of 13 shots, saw Duke take a 32-21 lead with 3:30 left until halftime.

But Duke turned the ball over on four of its next five possessions. The Hokies reeled off eight consecutive points to trail 32-29. Roach hit a 3-pointer as the half expired to give Duke a 35-29 halftime lead. The Hokies drew as close as three points after halftime but Duke’s hot shooting to start the second half wouldn’t allow them any closer.

Last Tuesday, Duke won despite allowing Louisville to cut an 18-point deficit to 11 at halftime and as few as three in the second half before winning 83-69.

On Saturday, Duke pushed its lead to 12 in the first half over Clemson only to see the Tigers trail by six at halftime. Clemson pulled ahead in the second half before Duke won, 72-21, when Proctor sank two free throws with one second left.