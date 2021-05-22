Duke of Cambridge found 'comfort and solace in Scottish outdoors' after mother's death

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland&#xa0; - PA
The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that he found "comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors" in wake of his mother's death.

Prince William, who is the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, gave a speech as it opened on Saturday.

He said he remembers vividly being at Balmoral when he heard of his mother Diana's death in 1997.

"Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest," he said.

"I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

"Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

The Duke's comments come as the BBC faces serious questions following the publication of Lord Dyson's blistering report into the circumstances surrounding Diana, Princess of Wales' 1995 Panorama interview.

