Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

Victoria Ward
·5 min read
UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:00 GMT ON SATURDAY 20TH MARCH** NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal on March 18, 2021 in the United Kingdom. During the call, His Royal Highness heard more about the positive impact generous donations from the UK public have had upon some of the world&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s most vulnerable communities. The Duke heard first from DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed about the challenging situation in Syria, and how the funds donated by the UK public have brought about life-saving assistance and protection. They were then joined by three aid workers operating in northwest Syria, Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali, and Shahinaz Muamar.&#xa0; - Kensington Palace/Getty Images
UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:00 GMT ON SATURDAY 20TH MARCH** NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committeeâ€™s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal on March 18, 2021 in the United Kingdom. During the call, His Royal Highness heard more about the positive impact generous donations from the UK public have had upon some of the worldâ€™s most vulnerable communities. The Duke heard first from DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed about the challenging situation in Syria, and how the funds donated by the UK public have brought about life-saving assistance and protection. They were then joined by three aid workers operating in northwest Syria, Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali, and Shahinaz Muamar. - Kensington Palace/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations.

Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground.

He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war.

The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart.

He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it.

Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria.

The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:00 GMT ON SATURDAY 20TH MARCH** NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge joins a video call with Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal on March 18, 2021in the United Kingdom. During the call, His Royal Highness heard more about the positive impact generous donations from the UK public have had upon some of the world&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s most vulnerable communities. (Photo by Kensington Palace via Getty Images)
UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:00 GMT ON SATURDAY 20TH MARCH** NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge joins a video call with Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committeeâ€™s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal on March 18, 2021in the United Kingdom. During the call, His Royal Highness heard more about the positive impact generous donations from the UK public have had upon some of the worldâ€™s most vulnerable communities. (Photo by Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

“The situation in Syria is very grim,” Mr Hallisso told him, describing how ten years of destruction had wreaked havoc, particularly in the Idlib province in the northwest, now home to millions of people forced to flee other areas.

“It is overpopulated, overcrowded,” he said. “Only 65 per cent of the hospitals are still functioning.

“The infrastructure is not able to service all of these people. Many hundreds of thousands of fellow Syrians are living outdoors in makeshift tents.

“The economic situation also is deteriorating very fast. The deflation of the Syrian pound is reducing the purchase power of every Syrian.

“On top of that came pandemic. People are often left with one of two choices, either to die out of hunger, if they stay at home, or to risk their life if they go out and try to work and bring food to their families.”

The Duke looked grim-faced as he listened to Mr Hallisso describe how deaths were rising and hospitals were overwhelmed.

He said he was “amazed” that £38 million had been raised in the UK, particularly during a pandemic.

“I'm not sure the wider British population realise how much has been given,” he added.

The appeal, which was launched last July and remains open, has been used to assist refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton’s All-Camel Look Is A Lesson In Monochrome Dressing

    On Wednesday, after weeks of wearing vibrant shades of pink and green, Kate Middleton’s style took a turn for the understated. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in East London wearing camel head-to-toe. While meeting with paramedics and ambulance staff from Newham Ambulance Station, Middleton chose a double-breasted, camel coat — which she’s previously worn on a number of occasions, including to a visit at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales in January 2020 — from Spanish fashion brand Massimo Dutti. With it, she sported a Reiss turtleneck in a near-exact shade and a handbag from Métier. To complete the look, she added citrine drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a floral face mask from her go-to brand Amaia. Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge proved that sticking to one shade is a tried-and-true recipe for (sartorial) success. Anyone who keeps track of the Duchess and her many style moments knows all too well that monochrome is her go-to styling hack. For her official royal duties, Middleton often sticks to a color palette of red, navy blue, dark green, and black, with one color making up the majority of each individual look. Though her Massimo Dutti coat is sold out, other pieces from her look are very much in stock. Her Reiss turtleneck — which is fitted, ribbed, and made of wool and alpaca — is (somehow) still available in every size at Nordstrom for $180. (If you’re not a camel person, it also comes in cream, navy, and black.) Her suede Métier shoulder bag and clutch, which she brought along on the Royal Train Tour in December, is also in stock, though it’ll cost you $1,170 at Matches Fashion. On the more affordable side, her Amaia mask is only $21. Shop her look below. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kate Middleton's Suit Will Never Go Out Of StyleMeena Harris’ Inauguration Dress Is Royal-ApprovedAll Of Kate Middleton's Royal Train Tour Coats

  • How Netflix's 'The Crown' Benefited From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview

    An exclusive interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey had strong numbers for CBS. Another media company probably benefited from the interview, as well. What Happened: Viewership for “The Crown,” a series about the British royal family, rose around the airing of the interview. Variety reports that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw viewership for “The Crown” peak on March 1, the day after the show won several Golden Globes and highlights of the interview were released. Viewership also spiked for “The Crown” the day the interview aired on ViacomCBS Inc's (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS network. Nielsen reports more than 21 million viewers in the U.S. watched the interview. Average viewership was double the normal amount in many of the days surrounding the interview, according to data from ReelGood. Related Link: Netflix Has Record-Breaking December Holiday Week Thanks To Bridgerton And We Can Be Heroes Why It’s Important: “The Crown” is one of the most successful original shows for Netflix. Netflix doesn’t release regular viewership metrics, but did say in January the show has been watched by over 100 million viewers since its launch. Season 4 of “The Crown” was watched by more viewers in the first 28 days than any of the other three seasons, according to the company. At the 78th Annual Golden Globes on Feb. 4, the show won Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. See also: How to Buy Netflix Stock The British royal family has distanced itself from "The Crown" and said it is inaccurate. Prince Harry did say on “The Late Late Show with James Corden": “It gives you a rough idea about what lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.” While Prince Harry said the "The Crown" is not accurate, he also offered up this during the Corden interview: “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ that I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife or myself.” Two more seasons of “The Crown” are set to be released on Netflix. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously signed a deal for content on Netflix. Netflix passed the 200 million subscriber mark in 2020. Price Action: Netflix shares are up 1% to $507.49 on Friday. (Photo: Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in the fourth season of "The Crown." Photo courtesy of IMdb.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Prince William Speaks with Syrian Aid Workers About the Impact of U.K. Donations amid COVID Pandemic

    Earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge learned about the positive impact that donations from the U.K. have had in Syria

  • Tiger Woods Is 'Happy to Be Back Home' with His Kids After Car Crash, Source Says

    "He knows he is very lucky to be alive," a source tells PEOPLE of Tiger Woods, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash last month

  • I know how you feel, Prince Harry tells bereaved children of the pandemic

    The Duke of Sussex has written a deeply personal message of comfort for children of key workers bereaved during the pandemic, telling them: “You’re not alone. I know how you feel.” Prince Harry, 36, drew on his own experiences of grief to write the foreword for a new book, Hospital by the Hill, created for young people who have lost loved ones over the last year. Released to mark next week’s National Day of Reflection, it will be available for free to any child or young person who has been affected. The Duke, who was 12 when his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales died, described how her death had left a “huge hole” inside him but highlighted the importance of seeking professional help. “I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel,” he wrote.

  • The 9 Best Hair Dryers for At-Home Blowouts, According to Stylists

    Take it from the experts: These tools will give you soft, shiny strands without the salon.

  • Women mark Mothers' Day in Beirut with march to damaged port

    Dozens of women, including mothers who lost their children in the massive Beirut explosion last year marched to the still-damaged scene of the blast on Saturday to mark Mothers' Day. Nearly 3,000 tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer component, exploded on Aug. 4 at Beirut’s port, killing 211, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods in the capital. Lebanon marks Mothers' Day on Sunday, a feast that is celebrated nationally with people visiting their mothers and giving them gifts.

  • South Florida property values are seeing ‘incredible’ growth with hot housing market

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One year into the pandemic, the fallout from the coronavirus hasn’t hurt South Florida’s property values. In fact, the values have gone up with the thriving housing market. Property appraisers say overall property values saw significant increases across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Here’s what to know about how that could translate into higher tax bills ...

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • Blake Shelton Found a Fuzzy Mushroom While on a Walk in the Woods and Ate It

    He fried it up first, of course!

  • Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, Says This $22 Face Cream Is ‘the Answer to Everything’

    “If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on.”

  • 'My friend Prince William is no racist'

    A freezing night sleeping rough on London’s streets is a quick way to forge a friendship. There’s not much scope for formality when you’re trying to get some kip behind a wheelie bin, even if one of you is a future king. Seyi Obakin, chief executive of Centrepoint, the charity which supports homeless young people, has considered Prince William a friend ever since they bedded down side by side on sheets of cardboard under Blackfriars Bridge, 12 years ago. The Prince and the Nigerian-born administrator kept each other’s spirits up even as the temperature fell to minus four: “He poked fun at me endlessly because I don’t do well in the cold. He’d camped out with the army. I said, 'It’s all right for you, I’m older and I’m not a soldier!' We both laughed. That’s the Prince William I know,” he says. It was painful to watch that friend – whom he refers to as “PW” – last week, having to state publicly that “We are very much not a racist family” in the wake of allegations by his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan that their son Archie was denied security and not made a prince because of “concerns” about the colour of his skin. The couple refused to say which members of the royal family voiced such concerns; Oprah confirmed that it was not the Queen, nor Prince Philip – which keeps Prince William among others in the frame. But that does not chime with Obakin’s experience at all. “I have never seen a hint of racism. Never. I have worked with him in close proximity for years. He has met my family. He’s never treated us with anything other than decency, dignity and respect,” he says.

  • Miranda Lambert Fans Are Losing It Over Her Husband’s Swoon-Worthy Instagram Post

    This caption is so romantic.

  • A New Coronavirus Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Strikes Those Who Can Least Afford It

    The outbreak at Mar-a-Lago among staff indicates the risks associated with working in the hospitality industry in a state with zero coronavirus-related restrictions.

  • If Ringo wants you to sing, who could say no?

    Ringo Starr dug into his contacts for help on the chorus of "Here's to the Nights," for a choir of artists including Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, and Dave Grohl. The ex-Beatle is also celebrating 30 years of his touring vehicle, the All-Starr Band. (March 19)

  • California fireworks explosion caused $3.2 million in damage

    A massive fireworks explosion that left two people dead in Southern California earlier this week caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage, officials said Friday. Residents began returning to their homes Friday evening after evacuating when Tuesday’s blasts rained debris down over a wide area in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. About 80 homes were within the explosion's radius and dozens were damaged.

  • Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

    The Philippines on Saturday recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily cases. In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded on Saturday. The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

  • Queen Elizabeth Offers Unwavering Support For Prince Harry Amid Royal Feud

    Prince Harry might be feeling the heat from father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, but there’s one person in the royal family who is standing by him no matter what: Queen Elizabeth. The U.K. media have long alluded to the fact that he’s her favorite grandchild and it seems like this is holding true […]

  • 3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap

    Philippine police rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government operations, the military said Friday. Authorities were searching for a fourth Indonesian kidnap victim who was on board the speedboat when it capsized off Pasigan Island Thursday night in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said. A Philippine police report said villagers found the Indonesian men along the shore of South Ubian town in Tawi Tawi and called the police.

  • Democrat running for VA governor reacts to racist attack by GOP candidate

    In an exclusive interview with theGrio, Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan is speaking out after becoming the subject of a racist attack on the Virginia gubernatorial campaign trail this week. “It is typical of those who seek to use hatred and fear to gain power, rooted in white supremacy,” McClellan told theGrio.