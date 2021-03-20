Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:00 GMT ON SATURDAY 20TH MARCH** NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committeeâ€™s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal on March 18, 2021 in the United Kingdom. During the call, His Royal Highness heard more about the positive impact generous donations from the UK public have had upon some of the worldâ€™s most vulnerable communities. The Duke heard first from DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed about the challenging situation in Syria, and how the funds donated by the UK public have brought about life-saving assistance and protection. They were then joined by three aid workers operating in northwest Syria, Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali, and Shahinaz Muamar. - Kensington Palace/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations.

Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground.

He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war.

The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart.

He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it.

Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria.

The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

“The situation in Syria is very grim,” Mr Hallisso told him, describing how ten years of destruction had wreaked havoc, particularly in the Idlib province in the northwest, now home to millions of people forced to flee other areas.

“It is overpopulated, overcrowded,” he said. “Only 65 per cent of the hospitals are still functioning.

“The infrastructure is not able to service all of these people. Many hundreds of thousands of fellow Syrians are living outdoors in makeshift tents.

“The economic situation also is deteriorating very fast. The deflation of the Syrian pound is reducing the purchase power of every Syrian.

“On top of that came pandemic. People are often left with one of two choices, either to die out of hunger, if they stay at home, or to risk their life if they go out and try to work and bring food to their families.”

The Duke looked grim-faced as he listened to Mr Hallisso describe how deaths were rising and hospitals were overwhelmed.

He said he was “amazed” that £38 million had been raised in the UK, particularly during a pandemic.

“I'm not sure the wider British population realise how much has been given,” he added.

The appeal, which was launched last July and remains open, has been used to assist refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.