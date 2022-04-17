Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Easter service at Windsor Castle with George and Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle with their children - Jeff Gilbert

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Windsor Castle for the traditional Easter Mattins service alongside their two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It is the first time the couple have taken their children to the annual service at St George’s Chapel, which has not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, did not attend this morning’s service as she continues to suffer with mobility issues. She will instead mark the event at the private chapel at Windsor.

The service falls on the one-year anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which took place at the same chapel on April 17, 2021.

Her Majesty also pulled out of last week’s traditional Maundy Thursday service, for the first time since 1970.

It comes amid reports that the public should no longer expect to see the Queen at public engagements, as palace aides said that instead, her attendance would only be confirmed on the day of an event. If she is present, she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family.

She admitted in a video call earlier this month that Covid had left her feeling “very tired and exhausted" after testing positive for the virus in late February.

The Cambridges, who have been enjoying a family skiing holiday in France during the school break, all wore varying shades of blue for the service.

Princess Charlotte, six, donned a pale blue floral dress with matching tights, while Prince George, eight, wore a suit and tie.

Prince Louis, who turns four next Saturday, stayed at home.

The Cambridges all wore varying shades of blue for the service - AFP

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also attended, with their children, Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, as did Zara and Mike Tindall, with their elder daughter Mia, eight.

Peter Phillips and his two children, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, were accompanied by Princess Eugenie.

There was no sign of the Duke of York, who lives with his former wife, the Duchess of York, just a stone's throw away on the Windsor estate, after his high profile role at a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh last month proved controversial.

Story continues

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were not present as they are understood to be in Scotland.

The last Easter Mattins Service to be held at Windsor took place on the Queen’s 93rd birthday, April 21 2019.

Then, Her Majesty was accompanied by a plethora of royals including the Duke of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.